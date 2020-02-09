BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Deal of the Century and Daniel 9 27?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
83 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • February 09, 2020
On January 28, 2020, the Trump Administration revealed its Mideast peace plan, which Donald Trump has referred to as the 'deal of the century.' Could it have prophetic ramifications? Could it be the 'peace deal' of Daniel 9:26-27? While many Israeli politicians (such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gatz, Rafael Minnes) like the deal, various Jewish religious leaders (including the Temple Institute) have raised objections. What have Protestants and the World Council of Churches said about it? Will Jerusalem be divided? Is the USA at risk of troubles (Mark 13:8) and disasters related to this deal? While the architect of the deal, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner thought he had significant Arab support for the plan, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejected it. So, too, has Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Hamas. Turkey's President Recep Erdogan claimed that he received economic and other threats from the United States for his public objection of the plan. Could Turkey take actions against the USA? What does Psalm 83 reveal? Is it possible that that the Trump 'vision for peace' could be the deal of Daniel 9:27? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
Keywords
trumppoliticsjerusalempalestinian authoritypeace dealmideastdaniel 9 27
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy