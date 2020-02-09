Trump's Deal of the Century and Daniel 9 27?

On January 28, 2020, the Trump Administration revealed its Mideast peace plan, which Donald Trump has referred to as the 'deal of the century.' Could it have prophetic ramifications? Could it be the 'peace deal' of Daniel 9:26-27? While many Israeli politicians (such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gatz, Rafael Minnes) like the deal, various Jewish religious leaders (including the Temple Institute) have raised objections. What have Protestants and the World Council of Churches said about it? Will Jerusalem be divided? Is the USA at risk of troubles (Mark 13:8) and disasters related to this deal? While the architect of the deal, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner thought he had significant Arab support for the plan, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation rejected it. So, too, has Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Hamas. Turkey's President Recep Erdogan claimed that he received economic and other threats from the United States for his public objection of the plan. Could Turkey take actions against the USA? What does Psalm 83 reveal? Is it possible that that the Trump 'vision for peace' could be the deal of Daniel 9:27? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.