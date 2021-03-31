© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Εκτρώσεις, καλλιέργεια ιστών από έμβρυα, και παραγωγή εμβολίων με πειραματόζωα τους ανθρώπους
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • March 31, 2021
Δικαστική υπόθεση ενάγοντα εναντίων εμβολιασμού λόγω συμπερίληψης εμβρυικού ιστού στο εμβόλιο (!)
Οι συνάδελφοι που κάνουν τις εκτρώσεις, στέλνουν τα έμβρυα για διάφορες εργασίες.
Επίσης πειραματίζονται σε ορφανά, μωρά φυλακισμένων μητέρων, κατοίκους 3 κόσμου και ΑΜΕΑ με τα εμβόλια.
Οι συνάδελφοι που κάνουν τις εκτρώσεις, στέλνουν τα έμβρυα για διάφορες εργασίες.
Επίσης πειραματίζονται σε ορφανά, μωρά φυλακισμένων μητέρων, κατοίκους 3 κόσμου και ΑΜΕΑ με τα εμβόλια.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.