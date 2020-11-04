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President Donald Trump & Vice President Mike Pence Election Night Remarks
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14 views • November 04, 2020
President Donald Trump & Vice President Mike Pence Election Night Remarks. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/3487b50f-4b3e-4142-9bf1-d01685feb699 President Trump: "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. Our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation." Published on Nov 4, 2020
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