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Coming Destruction..War...Be Ready!!!
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20 views • July 03, 2021
for anyone who needs prayer please email us or leave a comment and we will pray for you.. Our email is [email protected]..
Thank you all for your prayers.. We pray for each of you..
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Thank you all for your prayers.. We pray for each of you..
Anyone lead to donate can do so through
https://paypal.me/jackieGodskid?locale.x=en_US
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