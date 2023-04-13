Is the Food Supply at Risk? China Uses mRNA to "Immunize" Rats Through Milk
"Zhang and colleagues have demonstrated that a shortened mRNA code of 675 base pairs could be loaded into phospholipid packets called exosomes derived from milk and then using that same milk, be fed to mice," wrote Dr. @P_McCulloughMD on his Substack.
So Dr. McCullough agrees with attorney @TomRenz that "we actually need protections in bills" to avoid surreptitious insertion of mRNA in food.
"He's working on a house bill [HB 1169] in Missouri to have protections in labeling to make sure that consumers understand what is in the food and give them the opportunity to avoid genetic loading of food, particularly if it's coding for something that can change a process in the human body."
Learn More About Missouri HB 1169 Here: https://dailyclout.io/eat-your-vaccines-mrna-gene-therapy-is-coming-to-the-food-supply-this-month/
