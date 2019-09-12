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The American People Are Questioning 9/11 More Than Ever Before
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15 views • September 12, 2019
Since the events that took place on 9/11/01, Americans have become savvy to the Deep State agenda that continues to this day. Owen takes calls on this historic date 18 years later.
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