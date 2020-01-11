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11/1/2020: World Freedom Alliance Stockholm - Part 1
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50 views • December 14, 2020
On November 1st, 2020 the WFA - the World Freedom Alliance - was founded with Heiko Schöning as Vice President in Stockholm, Sweden. Internationally, as the umbrella organization for all global movements, the WFA has set a clear goal: An end to the unfounded and sometimes life-threatening Corona measures and an end to the senseless global crisis.
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