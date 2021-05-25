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La lutte contre le passeport sanitaire rappelle celle des Catacombes contre l'Empire romain - Christian Combaz
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0 view • May 25, 2021
25 mai 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qCSsLnDSoY
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Portrait de Marianne avec un poignard dans le dos
http://giovelina.com/docs/MarianneDer.pdf
Ceux qui ont compris que nous vivons un tournant essentiel dans l'histoire du monde ne sont pas nombreux mais ils se comptent déjà
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Portrait de Marianne avec un poignard dans le dos
http://giovelina.com/docs/MarianneDer.pdf
Ceux qui ont compris que nous vivons un tournant essentiel dans l'histoire du monde ne sont pas nombreux mais ils se comptent déjà
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