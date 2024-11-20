BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Military analyst Sean Bell, ATACMS season may not last long for Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 5 months ago

Military analyst Sean Bell seems to agree with Forbes. 

"The ATACMS season may not last long for Ukraine": Kiev has a maximum of fifty American long-range missiles, so Forbes advises "enjoying" them until Trump comes to power. 

Adding: 

❗️Reportedly Fragments of Storm Shadow missiles were found near the village of Maryino along the E38 Rylsk-Lgov-Kurchatov road in Russia's Kursk region. Earlier, The Times reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been authorized to deploy these missiles deep within Russian territory. 

Adding: 

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny planned a terrorist attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline in the Black Sea but failed, Spiegel reports. 

It is claimed that Zaluzhny conceived this plan while organizing the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines as part of an operation called "Diameter." 

...However, Zaluzhny reportedly liked the planned operation, codenamed "Diameter," so much that he wanted to expand it. According to those involved, Zaluzhny allegedly proposed including the Black Sea in the operation. 

In the Black Sea, Russian gas flows through another pipeline to a NATO state. TurkStream connects Russia with Turkey. The commando leaders were thrilled; General Zaluzhny appeared to think even bigger than they did. They began planning two simultaneous operations. However, the TurkStream attack would later fail, leading the focus to shift entirely to Nord Stream. 

Adding: 

The German publication Bild claims that the captain of the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3, suspected of involvement in the disruption of underwater cables in the Baltic Sea, was a Russian citizen. 

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Sweden is investigating the possible involvement of this Chinese cargo ship in the cable breaks in the Baltic Sea. According to the report, the vessel was traveling from the Russian port of Ust-Luga to the Egyptian city of Port Said and passed near the areas where cables between Finland and Germany, as well as between Sweden and Lithuania, were damaged.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy