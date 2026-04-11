Air navigation tracking sources and ground data reported the mysterious disappearance of a US Triton reconnaissance drone on Thursday, amid conditions suggesting an unnatural accident over the Persian Gulf. According to FlightRadar tracking data, a US Navy intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance drone MQ-4C Triton sent a distress signal just hours before critical Iran-US ceasefire talks in Islamabad. Triton issued a distress signal, was detected sending a 7700 followed by a 7400, indicating loss of control or connection with ground control, and then began losing altitude. Triton experienced a sharp and sudden drop in altitude from 50,000 feet to below 10,000 feet before disappearing completely from radar. Triton made a sharp turn in its path and inexplicably headed northeast before its trail broke off, likely freefalling into the sea off the coast of Iran.

It is noteworthy that MQ-4C Triton is the most advanced maritime version of "Global Hawk" reconnaissance drone and the most expensive with a value exceeding $200 million. Initial reports indicate that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) leadership is remaining silent, amid questions about whether the downing was caused by a serious technical malfunction, an attack via an electronic warfare system, or direct targeting by air defense systems in the region. Its loss during a spy mission represents a major intelligence gap amid current regional tensions, with several sources believing the Triton was shot down by advanced Iranian air defenses.

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