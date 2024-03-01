Keith Shealy TowardTheMark CD song TAKE MY LIFE with Scott Mishoe on guitar lead

By popular demand, most-requested inspirational tune ...
TOWARD THE MARK CD song "Take My Life" by Keith Shealy
featuring Scott Mishoe on Lead Guitar
02 min., 44 sec.
Recorded at Master Sound Studios, Virginia Beach, VA
Mixed at Eagle Mountain Studios, Fort Worth, TX
