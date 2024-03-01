Create New Account
Keith Shealy TowardTheMark CD song TAKE MY LIFE with Scott Mishoe on guitar lead
channel image
Toward The Mark
1 Subscribers
13 views
Published 16 hours ago

By popular demand, most-requested inspirational tune ...

TOWARD THE MARK CD song "Take My Life" by Keith Shealy

featuring Scott Mishoe on Lead Guitar

02 min., 44 sec.

Recorded at Master Sound Studios, Virginia Beach, VA

Mixed at Eagle Mountain Studios, Fort Worth, TX

Keywords
racetruthlifemusicrockguitarpreachhearthopebelievegiftrunningwalkingpreparemicroscopeworthytoward the markkeith shealyscott mishoe

