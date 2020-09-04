© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mensonges en direct ! - Silvano Trotta
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • September 04, 2020
4 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzeQZqYZqxg
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Pourquoi les Médias continuent d'inviter des personnes qui disent n'importe quoi ?
Sources :
https://www.industrie-techno.com/article/au-rythme-actuel-avec-nos-tests-rt-pcr-nous-allons-confiner-des-dizaines-de-milliers-de-gens-pour-rien-alerte-le-dr-yvon-le-flohic.61409
https://laveritesansmasque.blogspot.com/2020/08/lorsque-les-chirurgiens-lors-des.html
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/sante/soutien-pr-raoult-contre-medecins-ont/103563
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/art.41409
https://c19study.com
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/jusqua-90-des-personnes-testees-positives-pourraient-etre-porteuses-dune-quantite-insignifiante-du-virus-selon-un-article-du-new-york-times/1925/
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/coronavirus-gismondo-non-credo-vaccino-sicuro-entro-l-anno-1887555.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/russia-school-resumes-precautions-covid-19-1.5710499
http://www.lepelican-journal.com/saint-martin/sante/Fermeture-des-frontieres-La-tribune-des-medecins-de-Saint-Martin-18817.html
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/jestime-que-80-des-diagnostics-de-covid-sont-faux-surtout-sur-les-causes-de-deces-la-lettre-dun-medecin-pneumologue-a-bout-de-nerfs/1967/
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Pourquoi les Médias continuent d'inviter des personnes qui disent n'importe quoi ?
Sources :
https://www.industrie-techno.com/article/au-rythme-actuel-avec-nos-tests-rt-pcr-nous-allons-confiner-des-dizaines-de-milliers-de-gens-pour-rien-alerte-le-dr-yvon-le-flohic.61409
https://laveritesansmasque.blogspot.com/2020/08/lorsque-les-chirurgiens-lors-des.html
https://www.mesopinions.com/petition/sante/soutien-pr-raoult-contre-medecins-ont/103563
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/art.41409
https://c19study.com
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/jusqua-90-des-personnes-testees-positives-pourraient-etre-porteuses-dune-quantite-insignifiante-du-virus-selon-un-article-du-new-york-times/1925/
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/coronavirus-gismondo-non-credo-vaccino-sicuro-entro-l-anno-1887555.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/russia-school-resumes-precautions-covid-19-1.5710499
http://www.lepelican-journal.com/saint-martin/sante/Fermeture-des-frontieres-La-tribune-des-medecins-de-Saint-Martin-18817.html
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/jestime-que-80-des-diagnostics-de-covid-sont-faux-surtout-sur-les-causes-de-deces-la-lettre-dun-medecin-pneumologue-a-bout-de-nerfs/1967/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.