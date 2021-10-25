Dr Jennifer Daniels - When Was the Last Time A Medical Expert Was Accurate? ... on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.23.21)

What is diabetes? Is measuring blood sugar really telling us anything? What’s a healthy blood sugar?How do you talk to people to get them to take a view of health that is healthy?

I feel perfectly fine, but check to tell if I’m sick….it makes no sense and is breeding a culture of hypochondria.

How our modern day lifestyle has compromised the health of our liver.

Why movement, like walking, is so important.







-Bridgette calls in with a tooth problem and asks for advice.

-Dr. Daniels tells us about her plans for retirement.

-The cause of gallbladder problems is constipation.

-Eczema is a dietary problem.

-The spiritual problem of heart arythmia.

-Dr. Daniels shares an interesting story about the power of the people in China.

-Every person is the creator of their own disease.

-Dr. Daniels shares some interesting information on American slavery.

-What is Chicken Pox?

-Do viruses mutate into variants or are they just making this stuff up?

-The back story behind the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

-A 55 year old woman writes in to ask about dime sized purple bruises on her skin.

-Could turpentine help with detoxing the hydro gel and graphene oxide from COVID vaccines?

-What is Dr. Daniels’ understanding about BSE bovine spongiform encephalopathy–Mad Cow’s Disease? Any remedies for it? She mentioned in a previous show that she occasionally eats the brains of stock animals. Is she concerned about BSE? Did she offer any antidotes to her patients in New York City with dementia? Alzheimers?







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