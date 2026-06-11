The Quickening and the Great Stupening, an interview with Todd Pitner

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Change is accelerating faster than ever. New technologies, new opportunities, and new solutions are emerging daily. Yet at the same time, misinformation and dependency continue to spread. The challenge is clear: keep learning, stay adaptable, and embrace the “quickening” instead of falling behind.
#Innovation #FutureTrends #AI #Technology #ContinuousLearning #Decentralization #KnowledgeIsPower
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