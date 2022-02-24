EP 2829-6PM CRIMINAL, SCIENTIFIC FRAUD! CDC WITHHOLDS DATA THAT WOULD CAUSE "VACCINE HESITANCY"  

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The Gateway Pundit wrote an article on Sunday about a new report by the New York Times. The CDC has been collecting much more detailed data about Covid infections that break down by age, race, and vaccination status. The critical information would go a long way towards figuring out an end to the pandemic. Still, the agency has purposefully suppressed the data from the public over fears that it would be “misinterpreted” and cause “vaccine hesitancy.” Within the data that the CDC has withheld are detailed information about breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, which the agency has been collecting since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, according to officials who spoke to the NYT.
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