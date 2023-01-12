Situation Update, Jan 12, 2023 - MAD WORLD: Gas stove fear porn, honeybee vaccines and obesity INJECTIONS for children

0:00 MAD World

3:15 GAS Story

33:00 BREAKING News

36:55 Other News

42:25 Other Catastrophes

52:30 Language Police Alert

58:53 Vaccines

1:06:52 Pfizer

1:10:20 Fertilizer Crisis

1:14:20 Egg Shortage

1:19:15 INJECTIONS for Children

1:24:55 Honeybee Vaccines





- Insane leftists now claim cooking with gas stoves might kill you

- They want to take away FIRE and anything that COMBUSTS (including engines and firearms)

- Restaurant industry to be devastated by a gas cooking ban - widespread collapse

- Scientists claim huge solar burst fried planet Earth and caused mass extinction

- More #Biden classified documents found, why isn't he being prosecuted?

- Chemical plant goes up in flames in Illinois

- FAA suffers total system meltdown, grounds ALL commercial flights

- Canada suffers similar glitch on their air control system

- #Russia seizes control over Soledar and "underground cities" of salt mines

- Effort under way in new GOP Congress to abolish the FBI and IRS

- Rep. Buddy Carter introduces Fair Tax Act to replace IRS with national sales tax

- Health Ranger Store launches "Mega Buckets" storable organic food product line

- Univ. of Southern Calif. declares the word "field" to be racist and anti-immigrant

- Collapse in public demand for mass transit due to rising crime and violence

- Moderna plans 500% price hike on #covid #vaccines

- Dr. Paul Offit is mad that he was LIED to by the murderous vaccine industry

- RFK Jr. sues the Trusted News Initiative for #censorship collusion with big media

- Project Veritas catches Pfizer scientist admitting likely links to myocarditis in young people

- University study confirms millions may die from rising fertilizer cost and food scarcity

- The REAL reason behind the egg shortage

- AAP pushes surgery and weekly injections of children for OBESITY (rather than diet and exercise)

- USDA approves vaccine for honeybees... and then they will need "bee boosters" forever

- Illinois bans so-called "assault weapons" while criminals celebrate





