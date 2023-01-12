Situation Update, Jan 12, 2023 - MAD WORLD: Gas stove fear porn, honeybee vaccines and obesity INJECTIONS for children

0:00 MAD World
3:15 GAS Story
33:00 BREAKING News
36:55 Other News
42:25 Other Catastrophes
52:30 Language Police Alert
58:53 Vaccines
1:06:52 Pfizer
1:10:20 Fertilizer Crisis
1:14:20 Egg Shortage
1:19:15 INJECTIONS for Children
1:24:55 Honeybee Vaccines
- Insane leftists now claim cooking with gas stoves might kill you
- They want to take away FIRE and anything that COMBUSTS (including engines and firearms)
- Restaurant industry to be devastated by a gas cooking ban - widespread collapse
- Scientists claim huge solar burst fried planet Earth and caused mass extinction
- More #Biden classified documents found, why isn't he being prosecuted?
- Chemical plant goes up in flames in Illinois
- FAA suffers total system meltdown, grounds ALL commercial flights
- Canada suffers similar glitch on their air control system
- #Russia seizes control over Soledar and "underground cities" of salt mines
- Effort under way in new GOP Congress to abolish the FBI and IRS
- Rep. Buddy Carter introduces Fair Tax Act to replace IRS with national sales tax
- Health Ranger Store launches "Mega Buckets" storable organic food product line
- Univ. of Southern Calif. declares the word "field" to be racist and anti-immigrant
- Collapse in public demand for mass transit due to rising crime and violence
- Moderna plans 500% price hike on #covid #vaccines
- Dr. Paul Offit is mad that he was LIED to by the murderous vaccine industry
- RFK Jr. sues the Trusted News Initiative for #censorship collusion with big media
- Project Veritas catches Pfizer scientist admitting likely links to myocarditis in young people
- University study confirms millions may die from rising fertilizer cost and food scarcity
- The REAL reason behind the egg shortage
- AAP pushes surgery and weekly injections of children for OBESITY (rather than diet and exercise)
- USDA approves vaccine for honeybees... and then they will need "bee boosters" forever
- Illinois bans so-called "assault weapons" while criminals celebrate
