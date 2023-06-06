Create New Account
Filmed 2009-OBAMA DECEPTION-infowarfilms
8 views
DaPulse Independents
Published Yesterday |

Infowars Films

The Obama Deception is a hard-hitting film that completely destroys the myth that Barack Obama is working for the best interests of the American people. The Obama phenomenon is a hoax carefully crafted by the captains of the New World Order.

Original Release: 2009

Keywords
newsinfowarspoliticstruthconspiracydebunkobama deceptionbanned videofreefom

