Filmed 2009-OBAMA DECEPTION-infowarfilms

Infowars Films
The Obama Deception is a hard-hitting film that completely destroys the myth that Barack Obama is working for the best interests of the American people. The Obama phenomenon is a hoax carefully crafted by the captains of the New World Order.
Original Release: 2009
