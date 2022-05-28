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Plot to Kill President Bush - Terrorists Crossing the Southern Border, Planning it in Columbus, OH
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89 views • May 28, 2022
Listen carefully to the steps taken and why it is so important to #DefendTheBorder and #SaveLives Our southern border is an open welcome sign to terrorists who can walk right in. America is in danger and it MUST be stopped!
Tom Trento describes the details how a terrorist in Columbus, OH plans the attack and how he got two of his buddies into the U.S., across the southern border!
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Tom Trento describes the details how a terrorist in Columbus, OH plans the attack and how he got two of his buddies into the U.S., across the southern border!
Please HELP us continue this very important work with your donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border-save-lives
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us: Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
We are on Social Media here:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theunitedwest/
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Truth Social: @TheUnitedWest | Truth Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Our Video Work Can Be Found Here:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact us here: [email protected]
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