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List of Dead Bio Weapons Scientist
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332 views • February 09, 2021
This is a list of Scientist who were involved in Bio weapon research and who's testimony would open many doors for any investigation into bio weapons used against civilization as a population reduction. The list is so what out of date but still of interest.
Sad – so many good doctors, microbiologists, inventors, scientists etc. have their lives ended when most are just trying to help people.
The worlds top anti-virus microbiologists are being killed off. By 2005, 40 were dead. By 2016 over 100.
Sad – so many good doctors, microbiologists, inventors, scientists etc. have their lives ended when most are just trying to help people.
The worlds top anti-virus microbiologists are being killed off. By 2005, 40 were dead. By 2016 over 100.
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