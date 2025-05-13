OriGene offers CRISPR/Cas9, the latest and effective tool for genome editing. This webinar covers the basics of the CRISPR/Cas9 system, as well as the applications of this novel technology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAppRRKy8go
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
We Should Really Have A Conversation About "Gene therapy " mRna And The Dual Use Nature Of Genetic Engineering Human Augmentation!
https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/63849?single
Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-beam-enter-exclusive-multi-target-research
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1918164390487921094?t=PgOLD0dVE573XtFLlFGt5A&s=19
A redox-based electrogenetic CRISPR system to connect with and control biological information networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=a+redox+based+electrogenetic+crispr+system+to+connect+with+and+control++biological+information+networks+&source=web
Internet of Bodies (IoB)- Using CRISPR to electrically connect with and control the genome
https://communities.springernature.com/posts/internet-of-bodies-iob-using-crispr-to-electrically-connect-with-and-control-the-genome
UMD Researchers Tap CRISPR Technology to Connect Biology, Electronics https://bioe.umd.edu/news/story/umd-researchers-tap-crispr-technology-to-connect-biology-electronics
Human Augmentation The Dawn Of A New PARADIGM NATO strategic implications project https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811204161662324893?t=w8tD-nXjSFtFLvQyT-DOjQ&s=19
ISO Foresight
Biotechnology
Gene editing Synthetic biology
https://www.iso.org/fr/home/about-iso/what-we-do/research/foresight/biotechnology.html
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1811208646673506712?t=59-jNnu-hVzE0KrxWSCkqA&s=19
ISO 5058-1:2021(en)
Biotechnology — Genome editing — Part 1: Vocabulary
https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/#iso:std:iso:5058:-1:ed-1:v1:en
NIH: A novel mRNA modification may impact the human genetic code
2018
https://irp.nih.gov/accomplishments/a-novel-mrna-modification-may-impact-the-human-genetic-code
PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory