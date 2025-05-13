OriGene offers CRISPR/Cas9, the latest and effective tool for genome editing. This webinar covers the basics of the CRISPR/Cas9 system, as well as the applications of this novel technology

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAppRRKy8go

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

We Should Really Have A Conversation About "Gene therapy " mRna And The Dual Use Nature Of Genetic Engineering Human Augmentation!





Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-beam-enter-exclusive-multi-target-research









A redox-based electrogenetic CRISPR system to connect with and control biological information networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=a+redox+based+electrogenetic+crispr+system+to+connect+with+and+control++biological+information+networks+&source=web

Internet of Bodies (IoB)- Using CRISPR to electrically connect with and control the genome

https://communities.springernature.com/posts/internet-of-bodies-iob-using-crispr-to-electrically-connect-with-and-control-the-genome

UMD Researchers Tap CRISPR Technology to Connect Biology, Electronics https://bioe.umd.edu/news/story/umd-researchers-tap-crispr-technology-to-connect-biology-electronics





Human Augmentation The Dawn Of A New PARADIGM NATO strategic implications project https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android









ISO Foresight

Biotechnology

Gene editing Synthetic biology

https://www.iso.org/fr/home/about-iso/what-we-do/research/foresight/biotechnology.html





ISO 5058-1:2021(en)

Biotechnology — Genome editing — Part 1: Vocabulary

https://www.iso.org/obp/ui/#iso:std:iso:5058:-1:ed-1:v1:en





NIH: A novel mRNA modification may impact the human genetic code

2018

https://irp.nih.gov/accomplishments/a-novel-mrna-modification-may-impact-the-human-genetic-code

PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory