© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have You Ever Heard Of Reverse Miracles?!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • April 30, 2020
If you like this video and want to see more like this, please check out our main YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ.
When a message is proclaimed millions of times, even the craziest ideas attract followers eventually. Yet an absolute miracle - what we call a "reverse miracle" - is how this phenomenon does NOT happen when trying to teach about obeying Jesus. Obedience to Jesus and His teachings is universally resisted and rejected despite Christ's message having been preached to literally billions of people for millennia.
"Reverse Miracles" offers a couple of experiments that anyone can do, to demonstrate this supernatural reaction and to illustrate how stubborn and irrational resistance to obeying Jesus Christ and His teachings really is. Try them for yourself!
Two other videos from our channel, The Mystery of the Synoptic Gospels, and The Secret Name of Jesus, offer further insight into this astounding spiritual reality.
Jesus is looking for people who WANT His Kingdom to come. Do you want to be a part of the amazing miracle of accepting Jesus and obeying Him? If so, you may be one in a million.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Cattle and Crops: 365 Day Season Time Lapse! by LBJ Media
https://youtu.be/ST2a1qx9n8c
Animated calendar shape cartoon Green Screen after effects Premiere pro Chroma Key Royalty Free by Everything is Green
https://youtu.be/B51s0Cnvdj8
Reading an old Book 03 / Free Stock Footage (4K) by GreenLight Stock Footage
https://youtu.be/3e3OsvjF0ug
Drinquemachida by Machida
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord y Lauderdale Baptist
https://youtu.be/y3gP7wYHd2s
Strong Hold Baptist Church - Who We Are by Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/Lb40naZTY-s
Author: davide quatela
Author webpage: http://davidequatela.de/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Downloaded at Mazwai.com
Green screen fireworks HD (black luma key) for green and blue screen techniques by kacatriku
https://youtu.be/7D1Jkvy3KEY
Jesus by Danny Hahlbohm
https://youtu.be/FXBLbUL1M3Q
CG Fog Screen Overlay (Loopable) by Creative Film
https://youtu.be/VPyTHiH6-EU
People Crowd Green Screen by Somanath Goudar
https://youtu.be/w7w1cmhqODw
1 Crowd Green Screen and Crowd Talking Sounds by Creative Film
https://youtu.be/fkQd5plztLI
MESSAGE - The Mystery Teachings Of Jesus by Positive Meditation and Message
https://youtu.be/EpoxTjEdYqU
/...
When a message is proclaimed millions of times, even the craziest ideas attract followers eventually. Yet an absolute miracle - what we call a "reverse miracle" - is how this phenomenon does NOT happen when trying to teach about obeying Jesus. Obedience to Jesus and His teachings is universally resisted and rejected despite Christ's message having been preached to literally billions of people for millennia.
"Reverse Miracles" offers a couple of experiments that anyone can do, to demonstrate this supernatural reaction and to illustrate how stubborn and irrational resistance to obeying Jesus Christ and His teachings really is. Try them for yourself!
Two other videos from our channel, The Mystery of the Synoptic Gospels, and The Secret Name of Jesus, offer further insight into this astounding spiritual reality.
Jesus is looking for people who WANT His Kingdom to come. Do you want to be a part of the amazing miracle of accepting Jesus and obeying Him? If so, you may be one in a million.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Cattle and Crops: 365 Day Season Time Lapse! by LBJ Media
https://youtu.be/ST2a1qx9n8c
Animated calendar shape cartoon Green Screen after effects Premiere pro Chroma Key Royalty Free by Everything is Green
https://youtu.be/B51s0Cnvdj8
Reading an old Book 03 / Free Stock Footage (4K) by GreenLight Stock Footage
https://youtu.be/3e3OsvjF0ug
Drinquemachida by Machida
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord y Lauderdale Baptist
https://youtu.be/y3gP7wYHd2s
Strong Hold Baptist Church - Who We Are by Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/Lb40naZTY-s
Author: davide quatela
Author webpage: http://davidequatela.de/
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Downloaded at Mazwai.com
Green screen fireworks HD (black luma key) for green and blue screen techniques by kacatriku
https://youtu.be/7D1Jkvy3KEY
Jesus by Danny Hahlbohm
https://youtu.be/FXBLbUL1M3Q
CG Fog Screen Overlay (Loopable) by Creative Film
https://youtu.be/VPyTHiH6-EU
People Crowd Green Screen by Somanath Goudar
https://youtu.be/w7w1cmhqODw
1 Crowd Green Screen and Crowd Talking Sounds by Creative Film
https://youtu.be/fkQd5plztLI
MESSAGE - The Mystery Teachings Of Jesus by Positive Meditation and Message
https://youtu.be/EpoxTjEdYqU
/...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.