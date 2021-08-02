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X 22 REPORT: [DS] Swamp Being Drained In Real-Time, Sheep No More, Military Law v. Criminal Law
GalacticStorm
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655 views • August 02, 2021
X 22 REPORT Ep. 2541b - August 1, 2021
[DS] Swamp Being Drained In Real-Time, Sheep No More,Military Law v. Criminal Law
The patriots are now pushing the [DS] to deploy all assets, they believe the audit report is coming in August so they are pushing their agenda and the messages are getting crossed as they do this. People are questioning the science, they want to know what the real science says, so now they are asking for proof. We are witnessing in real time the draining of the swamp, as the CDC, FBI, Fake news, Big tech continue down this path it is going to get worse. People are no longer trusting those who are suppose to be authority figures. The storm is coming, think devolution, will there be military trials or civilian trials if the US was attacked and it was worse than Pearl Harbor.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Keywords
censorshipelectiondonald j trumpriotsx22 reportdevolutionlock downcovidforensic audit
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