Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wife of Noble Character Is A Tailor.
Proverbs 31:22 (NIV).
22) She makes coverings for her bed;
she is clothed in fine linen and purple.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wife of noble character purchases fine fabrics
to create personal clothes and bedding for her marriage.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8spf6p
#wife #noble #character #tailor #coverings #her #bed #clothed #finelinen #purple
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.