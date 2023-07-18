Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden’s $39B student loan forgiveness could face legal battles: ex-DOE official
channel image
NewsClips
3699 Subscribers
5 views
Published Tuesday

Former DOE official, Angela Morabito, shared how the Biden administration's $39 billion in student loan debt forgiveness could have been better spent. #foxnews #fox

Keywords
current eventsforgivenessbidenstudent loan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket