PART 1 DIGITAL TWINS
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
1 day ago

Hope and Tivon’s Website for EMF Protection Products:

https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/3/


A digital twin as a digital representation of a real-world entity or system. It is an evolving digital profile of the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process. In this case it is a digital copy of you: your anatomy, your health records, your genetics, and all your data. (think about all that data DOGE just got access to)


Your digital twin is based on massive, cumulative, real-time real-world data measurements across an array of dimensions.


Your digital twin is made through mirroring which is done through synchronization using data streams that are generated by sensors.


Human digital twin "actuators" refer to the components or systems that execute actions or provide feedback in the digital or physical world based on the data and simulations within the human digital twin system such as controlling organs or medical interventions or even wireless drugging.


Digital Twin technology requires AI, which requires an enormous amount of power and infrastructure.


This is why they are building the AI data centers. To host the digital twin technology.

The public does not have access or control over their digital twin.

Keywords
human digital twinsremote healthcare monitoringwireless drugging
