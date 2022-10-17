Assault Weapons: Don’t Concede the Foundation

With more calls - yet again - to ban so-called “assault weapons,” it’s important to point out that even IF one could call these “weapons of war,” the founders wanted the people to be armed with the “terrible implements of the soldier.”
Path to Liberty: Oct 17, 2022
