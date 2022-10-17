Create New Account
Assault Weapons: Don’t Concede the Foundation
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a month ago

With more calls - yet again - to ban so-called “assault weapons,” it’s important to point out that even IF one could call these “weapons of war,” the founders wanted the people to be armed with the “terrible implements of the soldier.” 


Path to Liberty: Oct 17, 2022


JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/


Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/


Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211


