© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche Interview
Follow
2
Share
Report
149 views • December 31, 2021
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche discusses the issues around mass vaccinations during the Covid-19 Global Pandemic. A review of 2021 vaccination outcomes, the vaccination of children and a discussion around what the future holds in regard to ending the pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.