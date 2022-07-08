Why Prince Was Taken Out - His Warnings and His Search for God

This video is a tribute to the Late Prince Rogers Nelson. He was on a quest for God most of his life. He was raised a Seventh Day Adventist and then later turned to friends and got mixed up with the Jehovah's Witnesses. I personally see both of these groups as pseudo Christian sects. As I have grown older I realize that even Christian Orthodoxy has it's flaws as well.

Prince was a very short man at only 5 feet 2 inches tall. That is why he wore heels all the time. He wasn't gay. He even spoke against gay marriage. He was pretty wild in his younger years but toned it down when he got really serious about seeking God and openly encouraged his peers not to behave the way he did. He made several warnings about such things as Chem-Trails and the Internet.

He also had an interest in the Apocalypse and said that we should really be looking to Prophecy right about now. Some of his music had Apocalyptic themes like Purple Rain and Seven. He even had a song called The Cross.