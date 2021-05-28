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Chemtrail Conspiracy Admitted by Council on Foreign Relations
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251 views • May 28, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCpLExD3Qak
Channel: America First Patriots . com
30 Jul 2016
The only truth said here is the admission of Stratospheric Aerosal Injection (or "SAI") = Chemtrails. The rest is just meaningless talk.
Channel: America First Patriots . com
30 Jul 2016
The only truth said here is the admission of Stratospheric Aerosal Injection (or "SAI") = Chemtrails. The rest is just meaningless talk.
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