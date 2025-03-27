The insanity is getting stronger: Germany just blew up its most modern coal power plant in Moorburg, after only six years in operation and €3 billion spent. 1,654 MW gone — enough to power all of Hamburg

Meanwhile, Germans have to rely on imported energy.

More info about this from Rybar:

On the Impact of Germany's Energy Policy on Military Plans

In Germany (not on the first try), the Moorburg coal-fired power plant in Hamburg, which was commissioned in 2015 and shut down in 2021, was blown up. Practically 3 billion euros were spent in vain.

Earlier, in 2024, Germany closed 16 coal-fired power plants, and according to the "decarbonization plan", it must close all the rest by 2030.

As a result of the "successful" energy transition, the share of renewable energy sources in total generation exceeded 58% in 2024 compared to 6.5% in 2000. This growth was accompanied by a steady decline in coal-fired electricity generation, which fell from 48% in 2000 to 21% in 2024.

Moreover, on April 16, 2023, Germany closed the last three nuclear power plants: Isar 2 in Bavaria, Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg, and Emsland in Lower Saxony. As of 2001, the country had 19 nuclear reactors, and by 2011 there were only 9. At the same time, until 2005, the share of nuclear energy reached up to 30% of the entire energy industry.

✨Against this background, Germany🇩🇪 has outlined a course of preparing for war with Russia🇷🇺 by 2030, which implies increased energy consumption for military production. To wage war, relying on the constant blowing of the necessary wind and the shining of the sun, is not a very well-thought-out step. Therefore, the new Merz coalition in the Bundestag on March 26 included the postponement of the coal phase-out from 2030 to 2038 (❗️) as one of the points of the "new plan for Germany". This will allow the German military industry to ensure an increase in production output for the period of the expected military operations with Russia, the beginning of which they forecast for 2027-2030.



