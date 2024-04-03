Create New Account
The John Moore Show | 4.3.24 | Hour 1
The John Moore Show
 John has open lines for the first half of first hour…William J. Federer joins John for second half of first hour…Prof. James McCanney for the second hour…Jeffrey Nyquist for the third hour. Prepper Tip: Get spare parts for your rifle.  

Keywords
politicspreppingsurvival

