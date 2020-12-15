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Navy Seal, Michael Jaco: Antifa and BLM Will Go to Guns Soon. Patriots Be Ready. Military Involvement Coming
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273 views • December 15, 2020
𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙑𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤: Evidence of weapons being shipped into the US from foreign countries. My future RV of deep state cities becoming battlegrounds moving rapidly in that direction in reality. Once it is clear that the election is going to Trump the Deep State will unleash its paid minions.
[Original Video on Michael Jaco on Dec 12, 2020, Youtube channel as long as it stays up: https://youtu.be/dNm0k7npXxM ]
Follow Michael Jaco on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichaelJaco3
🎖️𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤?🎖️
Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
I have a full range of online courses on developing intuition. Developing and utilizing intuition over my 35 year career was the greatest achievement I experienced and now I share these life changing experiences and share how anyone can tap into these abilities with a broad range of courses.
These courses include Unleashing Intuition Secrets, Intuitive Physique, Remote Viewing, Remote Influencing, Remote Healing, Past Life Discovery, several books on developing intuition and much more.
[Original Video on Michael Jaco on Dec 12, 2020, Youtube channel as long as it stays up: https://youtu.be/dNm0k7npXxM ]
Follow Michael Jaco on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichaelJaco3
🎖️𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙄𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤?🎖️
Combat Veteran Navy SEAL with 24 years of experience with several SEAL Teams including SEAL Team-6. Master Training specialist designing many courses including the SEAL Team's first Hand to Hand Fighting Course. CIA security officer with 11 years in Combat Zones including Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Pakistan and Libya.
I have a full range of online courses on developing intuition. Developing and utilizing intuition over my 35 year career was the greatest achievement I experienced and now I share these life changing experiences and share how anyone can tap into these abilities with a broad range of courses.
These courses include Unleashing Intuition Secrets, Intuitive Physique, Remote Viewing, Remote Influencing, Remote Healing, Past Life Discovery, several books on developing intuition and much more.
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