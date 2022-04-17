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Interview with Mike Deskevich on the Bangladesh mask study
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14 views • April 17, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
James Lyons-Weiler did a 2 hour interview with Yale Professor Jason Abaluck. Mike helps us interpret that discussion. What you'll learn from the interview is that the Bangladesh mask study proved NOTHING. If there is an effect, it was too small to measure.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11453u-interview-with-mike-deskevich-on-the-bangladesh-mask-study.html
James Lyons-Weiler did a 2 hour interview with Yale Professor Jason Abaluck. Mike helps us interpret that discussion. What you'll learn from the interview is that the Bangladesh mask study proved NOTHING. If there is an effect, it was too small to measure.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11453u-interview-with-mike-deskevich-on-the-bangladesh-mask-study.html
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