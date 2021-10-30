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Covid-19 Nursing Home Death Traps: Does God Give A Shit ???
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45 views • October 30, 2021
A 2016 paper from the AARP Identifies the foolishness of flu shots. The Belief in Covid-19 was/is a computer-generated self-fulfilling prophecy. Your participation is the reason for the extended flu season.
Golgotha's Bibliography
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before its banned.)
https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Agains Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Golgotha's Bibliography
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before its banned.)
https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Agains Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
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