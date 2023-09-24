Now on FIRE🔥- This was the Hotel - located in the Port area of Odessa that was Hit

This is apparently the hotel located in the port area of Odessa that was mentioned that was supposed to be demolished, now it has. There's been reports that the hotel in Odessa port was apparently used as Ukrainian Navy HQ
Especially if you wanted to conduct raids on the Black Sea Fleet and Crimea...🤔
So if true... a "decision making center" was hit.
Would you set up a temporary Ukrainian Armed Forces HQ in this hotel?
This is turning out to be a rough night for the AFU
