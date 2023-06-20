Eric Weinstein HUMILIATES Pro-Vaxx Doctor For Dodging Debate

Aggressively pro-vaccine pediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez has refused Joe Rogan’s offer to host a vaxx debate between Dr. Hotez and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that there’s no public benefit to engaging with “conspiracy theorists.” In response, academic and popular podcast host Eric Weinstein offered up a detailed Twitter thread dismantling each of Hotez’s arguments.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the cogency of Weinstein’s commentary.

