Eric Weinstein HUMILIATES Pro-Vaxx Doctor For Dodging Debate
Published 21 hours ago

Aggressively pro-vaccine pediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez has refused Joe Rogan’s offer to host a vaxx debate between Dr. Hotez and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that there’s no public benefit to engaging with “conspiracy theorists.” In response, academic and popular podcast host Eric Weinstein offered up a detailed Twitter thread dismantling each of Hotez’s arguments. 

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the cogency of Weinstein’s commentary.

