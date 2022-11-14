Hebrew Roots Movement And Yahweh Are Not Biblical Christianity&Open Forum-now the end begins.com-nov 13 2022

We all acknowledge the Jewish roots of biblical Christianity as we also understand that the Church is made up of saved Jews and Gentiles in the Body of Christ. But Judaism, the cultural extra-biblical traditions of the rabbis is something altogether different. We have written extensively about something called the Hebrew Roots Movement which, as we have shown you, is nothing more than a scam to steal the faith from born again Christians in Jesus Christ. Saved sinners don't become Jews at salvation, they become Christians who are placed in a Body, not grafted into national Israel.



"And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins." Matthew 1:21 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are going to show you the truth about the Hebrew Roots Movement which creates 'another Jesus', as well as what we like to call the Yahweh scam. The word 'Yahweh' appears nowhere in your King James Bible, but the word JEHOVAH sure does. I understand this flies in the face of what some of your favorite online Bible teachers teach, and it flies in the face of what some of you were taught at seminary. So who is this Yahweh? A tribal god of the Canaanites who was married to the Queen of Heaven, Ashtaroth! There has been a campaign waged by Bible correctors for the past 140 years to steal Jehovah from you, and give you the tribal god Yahweh instead. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you all this and much more

