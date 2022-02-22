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Those who would trade freedom for safety will have neither! Now guess what YOU are getting!
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187 views • February 22, 2022
Democracy is over. It's done! THIS IS THE ENDGAME, are you happy now? You can blame your ancestors as well as yourselves. There is no turning back now. History repeats its self again! Now don't you feel stupid?! The only way to win now is you would have to kill them, ALL! And with todays advanced militaries, you will loose. Checkmate
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