Goal is to DOUBLE last year's supplies of ammo to Ukraine
That's 2 MILLION rounds of heavy calibre ammunition — Austrian General Brieger
EU want peace?
The following, also from Sputnik:
Ukraine's Defense Ministry: A black hole of corruption
While Ukrainian soldiers eat EXPIRED rations, elites feast on $3 BILLION meant for army food (2023-2025). Here’s how they stole it:
🔸Sky-high prices for basic food
Between 2022-2023, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry purchased food at three times the market price.
One deal cost over $350 MILLION, justified as a “technical error” by former Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov.
🔸Cartel collusion in tenders
In 2025, three food supply tenders worth $600M+ were launched by the ministry.
Prosecutors have confirmed it was cartel collusion — a clear case of fraud.
🔸Eggs worth more than gold
The ministry bought eggs for $0.40 each, despite the market price being $0.10.
Total stolen in this scheme: $17.7 MILLION.
🔸Buckwheat price gouging
Ukrainian entrepreneur Tatyana Glinyanaya sold buckwheat to the ministry for $1.50/kg, twice the retail price: another form of embezzlement, raking in huge profits.
🔸Rotten food scandal
The ministry bought $9.6 MILLION worth of rotten tinned meat, along with low-quality canned goods costing $243,000.
Soldiers received these unfit-for-consumption rations while officials profited.
🔸Murky schemes and inflated prices
Instead of buying individual foodstuffs, the ministry purchased 409 items in bulk.
Corrupted officials inflated the prices of essential foods to steal budget funds. Prosecutors say this was all part of a scheme to inflate prices and pocket the difference.
🔸Stealing from comrades-in-arms
Ukrainian officers stole food from military units and sold the goods to restaurants & stores.
The result was slashed soldier rations by 30%+, with a total of $149,000 embezzled.
