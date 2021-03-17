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Garlic Miso Oyster Hot Pot (ニンニク味噌風味の牡蠣鍋)
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52 views • March 17, 2021
Ingredients:
2-pounds of freshly shucked oyster.
3-pounds of fried tofu.
2-cups of organic celery.
2-cups of organic bean sprout.
4-tablespoons of organic miso paste.
2-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
1-tablespoon of organic jalapeño sauce.
2-tablespoons of organic cooking sake.
3-tablespoons of organic extra virgin olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of organic ginger.
Tags:
#Garlic #Oyster #HotPot
#RawGarlic #Organic #Ginger #Miso #SoySauce #Probiotic #RawOyster #KakiNabe #OrganicVegetables #Vegetables #Tofu #OliveOil #CookingSake #AmwayQueen #AmwayiCook #Stainless
2-pounds of freshly shucked oyster.
3-pounds of fried tofu.
2-cups of organic celery.
2-cups of organic bean sprout.
4-tablespoons of organic miso paste.
2-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
1-tablespoon of organic jalapeño sauce.
2-tablespoons of organic cooking sake.
3-tablespoons of organic extra virgin olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of organic ginger.
Tags:
#Garlic #Oyster #HotPot
#RawGarlic #Organic #Ginger #Miso #SoySauce #Probiotic #RawOyster #KakiNabe #OrganicVegetables #Vegetables #Tofu #OliveOil #CookingSake #AmwayQueen #AmwayiCook #Stainless
Keywords
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