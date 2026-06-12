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Go save the PEOPLE | जाए लोगों को बचाएं | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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Your Christian life is meant to be lived from the inside out. As you grow in your inner life with God, you become the answer the world is waiting for. You are not powerless — God has entrusted His authority, His Spirit, and His purpose to His people.


Just as Joseph became a storehouse for nations and Moses was sent to deliver a generation, you also have a calling and a function in Christ’s body. When God sends you, He equips you, strengthens you, and stands behind you.


Discover what it means to walk in your God-given authority, let His river flow through you, and live knowing that He is your life. The world is waiting for what God has placed inside you.


Go save the PEOPLE | जाए लोगों को बचाएं

Pastors and Ministers Conference, Nagpur-2024

Prophetic Time | 1 June 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


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Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/SPfufAqstvQ


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/1Bo1JZvEVtg


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

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Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

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Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

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To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

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https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

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Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


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https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

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Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


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