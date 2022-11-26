Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FEMA Whistleblower: Plandemic 2 is Coming Soon -- SGT Report
329 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Saturday |

(Nov 25, 2022) SGT Report: "Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet and John Doe, a FEMA whistleblower join me to blow 'official' narratives out of the water with the hardcore TRUTH and FACTS they don’t want you to hear."


SGT Report: https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/11/fema-whistleblower-plandemic-2-is-coming-soon/


Related:

Connecting to the Demonic via COVID-19 VAX Injections – Maria Zeee with Karen Kingston: https://thephaser.com/2022/11/the-demonic-via-covid-19-vax-injections-karen-kingston/


Dr. Lee Vliet's Truth for Health Foundation: https://www.truthforhealth.org/

Keywords
emfvaccinescurrent eventssgt report5ggenocideebolafemawhopandemicdepopulationwhistleblowerbioweaponwefcovidplandemicgreat resettodd callenderlee vliet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket