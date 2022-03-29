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Christian Persecution is a Badge of Honor
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0 view • March 29, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/MartyrDom
Blessed are you when men hate you, and when they exclude you, and revile you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of Man’s sake.
Blessed are you when men hate you, and when they exclude you, and revile you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of Man’s sake.
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