5 The Antichrist has to come from the geographical regions we called Assyria of times past? Not true

Let's study some common misconceptions about the roles and characteristics of the Antichrist.





1) The Antichrist will be loved by everybody and hated by barely anybody.

2) The Antichrist must be born a Jew.

3) The Antichrist will form a peace covenant with "every" nation in the world.

4) The Antichrist has to be gay or celibate.

5) The Antichrist has to come from the geographical regions we called Assyria of times past. Countries like either southeastern Turkey or northern Iraq or northwestern Iran, etc.





Trump's paternal & maternal ancestries. Does he have any Assyrian and Roman heritage? (Part I) Link: https://youtu.be/wBWZUU27oDw





Trump's paternal & maternal ancestries. Does he have any Assyrian and Roman heritage? (Part II) Link: https://youtu.be/R9pkJAuG_R8





(Isaiah 10:5) "O Assyrian, the rod of mine anger, and the staff in their hand is mine indignation."





(Isaiah 10:24) "Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD of hosts, O my people that dwellest in Zion, be not afraid of the Assyrian: he shall smite thee with a rod, and shall lift up his staff against thee, after the manner of Egypt."





(Isaiah 14:25) "That I will break the Assyrian in my land, and upon my mountains tread him under foot: then shall his yoke depart from off them, and his burden depart from off their shoulders."





(Isaiah 30:31) "For through the voice of the LORD shall the Assyrian be beaten down, which smote with a rod."





(Micah 5:5) "And this man shall be the peace, when the Assyrian shall come into our land: and when he shall tread in our palaces, then shall we raise against him seven shepherds, and eight principal men."





(Micah 5:6) "And they shall waste the land of Assyria with the sword, and the land of Nimrod in the entrances thereof: thus shall he deliver us from the Assyrian, when he cometh into our land, and when he treadeth within our borders."





