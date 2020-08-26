© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fight the Terrorism in Australia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • August 26, 2020
PLEASE NOTICE THEY DO NOT TAKE YOUR - PAPERS SO DO NOT TAKE THEIR PAPERS EITHER.
Shared from Glenn Floyd Channel: Please vote for him.
TODAY HE PROUDLY MARCHED INTO CASTLEMEINE VICTORIA POLICE STATION & REFUSED TO WEAR AN UNLAWFUL FARCE-MASK THAT PREMIER 'DENIAL' ANDREWS IS TRYING TO FORCE ON US !
WE WILL FIGHT THIS UNLAWFUL FRAUD IN ALL OF OUR MAGISTRATES, SUPREME OR HIGH COURTS OF AUSTRALIA!
THIS TYRANNY VIOLATES THE FEDERAL BIOSECURITY ACT 2015!
http://www.vaxrisk.org/POLICE.png
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUPM...
Our friends at Know Your Rights group
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOjg...
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Zf...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
Shared from Glenn Floyd Channel: Please vote for him.
TODAY HE PROUDLY MARCHED INTO CASTLEMEINE VICTORIA POLICE STATION & REFUSED TO WEAR AN UNLAWFUL FARCE-MASK THAT PREMIER 'DENIAL' ANDREWS IS TRYING TO FORCE ON US !
WE WILL FIGHT THIS UNLAWFUL FRAUD IN ALL OF OUR MAGISTRATES, SUPREME OR HIGH COURTS OF AUSTRALIA!
THIS TYRANNY VIOLATES THE FEDERAL BIOSECURITY ACT 2015!
http://www.vaxrisk.org/POLICE.png
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUPM...
Our friends at Know Your Rights group
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOjg...
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Zf...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liab...
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia...
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20
Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resou...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUg...
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh...
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.c...
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index...
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.commonlawcourt.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6...
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/...
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-c...
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reve...
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Shared from and subscribe to:
liabilitymate
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCApxF4KMXdRFhcZQpe3Lgtg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.