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The Nefarious Plan to Destroy Western Civilization
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60 views • September 19, 2021
It can no longer be denied - we are in the middle of the biggest, most effective propaganda war in modern history to make us helpless, obedient and docile.
Revealing interview with Dr. Peter Breggin
Revealing interview with Dr. Peter Breggin
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