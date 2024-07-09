🇷🇺💥🇺🇦🇺🇸 Iskander strike on 3 HIMARS launchers!

Russian reconnaissance uncovered the movement of three HIMARS launcher systems to pre-prepared positions near the settlement of Klapai in the Kherson region.

After transmitting the coordinates of the rocket systems, an Iskander-M missile strike was carried out, destroying all vehicles immediately, including a dozen foreign specialists.