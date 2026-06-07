On November 18, 2025, Russian engineers began construction of the latest nuclear icebreaker of Project 22220 at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg. This nuclear icebreaker was designated 'Stalingrad'. The main feature of this newest Russian nuclear icebreaker is that it is capable of operating not only in the deep-water sections of the Northern Sea Route, but also in the shallow waters of all rivers of central Siberia. It is reliably known that this engineering miracle will be launched in November 2028. The latest nuclear-powered icebreaker 'Stalingrad' will significantly strengthen the world's already most powerful icebreaking fleet, whose superiority is recognized by all countries, including the United States. Moreover, in addition to civilian nuclear icebreakers, Russia began to create the world's first military nuclear icebreakers. At the moment, Russian engineers are working on several projects of this type. Furthermore, on September 25, 2025, Russian engineers created and handed over to the Russian Northern Fleet the world's first "patrol icebreaker" Ivan Papanin of project 23550, combining military and scientific functions. ............................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************

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