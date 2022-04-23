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JFK Umbrella Man SOLVED, Astana Syringe, Rural Fed Spies, Unlucky Charms DIE-licious
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248 views • April 23, 2022
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🔵Stand against corporate social media monopolies & censorship by pledging your monthly support to the channel...
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🔵All videos are mirrored AD-FREE on ODYSEE even if I remove them on youtube.
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🔵Youtube regularly UNSUBS subscribers without their knowledge. So please, bookmark my page and check back daily for new videos.
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🔵Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.
Notice to manual reviewers: This content is protected under fair use laws
under case precedent Hosseinzadeh vs Kline, where a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/su...
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