The Kiev Regime and its Western Masters are Trying to Destroy Everything Russian, but Such a Policy has No Future - President Putin
Published Wednesday

The Kiev regime and its Western masters are trying to destroy everything Russian, but such a policy has no future, said President Putin.

 The Russian leader also instructed the presidential administration to take control of the situation with the efficiency of spending on educational processes in new regions.

